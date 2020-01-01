 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. HiLite™ - Coconut Lime 200mg

HiLite™ - Coconut Lime 200mg

by Evergreen Herbal

Write a review
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages HiLite™ - Coconut Lime 200mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Choose the healthier cannabis beverage option with HiLite™ - a sparkling Antioxidant Cannabis Infused Beverage with 100mg THC + 100mg CBD. Made with zero sugar and zero calories, this sparkling antioxidant beverage is exclusively made in 1:1 THC:CBD potencies. Take a moment to treat yourself with one of our six fruity and fresh flavors - Make it the HiLite™ of your day. - Ingredients: Filtered Water, Erythritol, Citric Acid, Natural Coconut Flavor, Potassium Citrate, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Stevia, Malic Acid, White Tea Extract, Glycerine, Gum Acacia, Sea Salt, d-Alpha Tocopherol Acetate (Vitamin E). - Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0%DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 20mg (1% DV), Total Carb. 5g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Sugar Alcohol 4g, Protein 0g, Vitamin D 0mcg, Calcium 0mg (0% DV), Potassium 72mg (2% DV), Vitamin E 2mg (10% DV)

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal Logo
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.