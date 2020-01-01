Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Choose the healthier cannabis beverage option. Made with zero sugar and zero calories, this sparkling antioxidant beverage is exclusively made in 1:1 THC:CBD potencies. Take a moment to treat yourself with one of our six fruity and fresh flavors - Make it the HiLite™ of your day. - Ingredients: Filtered Water, Erythritol, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Malic Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), White Tea Extract, Stevia, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Gum Acacia, EDTA (protects freshness), Beta Carotene for Color, Glycerol Ester of Wood Rosin. - Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0%DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 4g (2% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Sugar Alcohol 4g, Protein 0g, Vitamin D 0mcg, Calcium 1mg (0% DV), Iron (0% DV), Potassium 17mg (0% DV), Vitamin C 9mg (10% DV).
