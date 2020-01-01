Milk Chocolate Bar 100mg
by Kiva Confections
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The best known high-potency chocolate brand on the West Coast Milk Chocolate Your favorite 4.20Bar in a bite-sized morsel! Smooth, creamy, classic milk chocolate. Fair Trade 38% Cacao. Gluten-Free, All-Natural. Ingredients: Milk Chocolate (38% cacao beans, pure cane sugar, cocoa butter, milk powder, skim milk powder, lecithin, natural vanilla flavor), Cannabis Oil. 100mg THC (10mg THC per serving) Proprietary Recipe Made with Guittard Chocolate Non-GMO Verified
Be the first to review this product.