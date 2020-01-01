Berry Lemonade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
In-store only 14.1 miles
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Remember those hot summer days playin’ hoops with your homey? Then sittin’ down on a shady stoop with an ice-cold bottle? Bet you can even remember the sound of the cap poppin’ off. Celebrate good times again with our Orange Cream Pie soda. Made with Clear Distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love.
Be the first to review this product.