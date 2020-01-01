About this product

Blaze sodas tap into those nostalgic memories of drinking a soda with your buds - because sometimes a nice refreshing soda is the answer to all your worries. Whether you’re sitting around the campfire or having a backyard BBQ, Blaze Sodas are the perfect accompaniment for those long summer nights. Like all our beverages, Blaze sodas come with dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can enjoy Blaze Sodas at your own pace. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love. Blaze On! - Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Avid, Natural Flavor, Quillaja Saponaria, Cannabis Distillate, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Gum Acacia, Yellow #6. - Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 100, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 24g (8% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 24 (44% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).