Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
A soothing herbal blend of chamomile, catnip, peppermint and valerian. Vegan, Gluten-Free, Sugar-Free, All-Natural, Caffeine-Free. Ingredients: Chamomile flowers, peppermint, lemongrass, Valerian root, lemon balm, catnip, maltodextrin, cannabis oil. Potency: 10mg THC
on September 7th, 2017
This knocked me out for 12 hours! Love, love, love!