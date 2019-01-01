 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Red Wagon Wheel Cider 100mg

by Evergreen Herbal

About this product

Crips to perfection, this naturally-sweetened cider provides a way to melt away any edge from a long day. Kick your feet up and enjoy a new way to relax with a refreshing thirst-quencher you’d swear was straight from the orchards themselves. Infused with top-quality, nano-emulsified THC. Ingredients: Filtered Water, Apple Juice Concentrate with Essence, Cannabis Oil, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate. Potency: 10mg or 100mg

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.