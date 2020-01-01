 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Reimagine Wellness: Pre-Workout Shot 3mg THC + 60mg CBD

Reimagine Wellness: Pre-Workout Shot 3mg THC + 60mg CBD

by Evergreen Herbal

Write a review
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Reimagine Wellness: Pre-Workout Shot 3mg THC + 60mg CBD
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Reimagine Wellness: Pre-Workout Shot 3mg THC + 60mg CBD

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Reimagine your workout with Reimagine Wellness Pre-Workout Shots. Each shot has a unique formula of amino acids including Branch Chained Amino Acids, Beta Alanine, L-Arginine, and Lysine that work with the cannabinoids to and maximize your overall peak performance. Pre-Workout shot can help: Stimulate Muscle Growth Reduce Exercise Fatigue Improve Blood-flow Increase Endurance Increase Anaerobic Threshold Ingredients: Purified Water, Passionfruit Concentrate Blend (Apple and Pear Juice Concentrates, Water, Passionfruit and Clarified Passionfruit Juice Concentrates), Natural Flavors, Water, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate (Preservative), Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), L-leucine, L-isoleucine, L-Valine, L-arginine, Beta-alanine, Lysine, Stevia, (Reb A) Erythritol, Cannabis Extract and Quillaja Saponaria Extract. - Performance Component: 1,000mg Branch Chained Amino Acids, 750mg Beta-Alanine, 500mg L-arginine, and 150mg Lysine.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal Logo
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.