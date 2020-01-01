 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Sinners & Saints AMP'd Energy Shot 100mg

by Evergreen Herbal

About this product

Sinners & Saints Amp’d Tincture Shots are the perfect treat for a little daytime pick me up. Available in both 30mg THC and 100mg THC varieties, each Amp’d shot includes two cups of coffee's worth of caffeine for that extra (very necessary) boost we all need sometimes. Get Amp’d! Ingredients: Filtered Water, Sucralose, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), EDTA (Protects Freshness). Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb. 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g, Protein 0g, Niacin (as niacinamide) 30mg (188% DV), Vitamin B6 (as pyridoxine HCL) 40mg (2353% DV), Folate (as folic acid) 400mcg DFE (100% DV), Vitamin B12 (as cyanocobalamin) 500mcg (20833% DV), Sodium 0mg (0% DV), Potassium 6mg (<1% DV), Proprietary AMP’D Blend: Taurine, Malic Acid, Glucuromolactone, N-Acetyl, L-Tyrosine, L-Phenylalanine, Caffeine, Citicoline.

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.