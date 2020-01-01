Berry Lemonade Elixir 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$20.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Sometimes, you just want what’s easy, that’s why we’ve extended our Sinners & Saints Canna Shot product line! Now your favorite Canna Shots are available in SEVEN new flavors! With 100mg THC packed into 2oz portable bottles, Sinners & Saints Canna Shots are great for on the go or for an easy lazy Sunday treat. Affordable, effective, AND delicious, try it today! Pink Lemonade shot contains NO caffeine. Ingredients: Filtered Water, Malic Acid, Natural Flavor, Sucralose, Citric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative). Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb 1g, Total Sugars 0g, Niacin 30mg, Vitamin B6 40mg, Folate 400mcg DFE, Vitamin B12 500mcg.
Be the first to review this product.