Sinners & Saints Chill CBD Shot 100mg

by Evergreen Herbal

This CBD forward tincture shot is the perfect way to mellow out into a restful slumber. Available in two dosages, the mixture of CBD, THC, and natural herbs will have you sweetly dreaming before you can even say “good night”! - Ingredients: Filtered Water, Citric Acid, Natural Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative). - Nutrition Facts: Calories 0, Total Carb. 0g (0% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Total Sugars 0g (0% DV), Proprietary Ease Blend: 5-Hydroxy L-Tryptophan, L-Tryptophan, Passionflower Extract, Rosehips Fruit Extract. 400mg.

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.

