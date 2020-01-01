 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Sinners & Saints Gummies - Mango Passionfruit 100mg 10pk

by Evergreen Herbal

About this product

You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring THREE unique flavors. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more! - Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Flavor (Sugar, Clarified Mango Juice Concentrate, Clarified Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Turmeric [for color], Sodium Benzoate [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]), Artificial Passionfruit Flavor (Apple, Pear and Passionfruit and Clarified Passion Fruit Juice Concentrates, Natural Flavors, Stevia , Erythritol), Artificial Color (Yellow #5), and Malic Acid - Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.