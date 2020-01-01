1:1 Mandarin Chewable Troches 200mg
by verano
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$27.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
You asked, and we listened… some of your favorite hard candy flavors (and some brand new flavors) are now available in a gummy! Introducing our handcrafted Sinners & Saints Gummy Collection featuring THREE unique flavors. Made with gelatin for that traditional gummy texture and dosed to perfection with top quality distillate, you’ll be coming back for more! - Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Water, Gelatin, Tartaric Acid, Cannabis Oil, Artificial Flavor (Sugar, Clarified Mango Juice Concentrate, Clarified Lemon Juice, Citric Acid, Turmeric [for color], Sodium Benzoate [preservative], Potassium Sorbate [Preservative]), Artificial Passionfruit Flavor (Apple, Pear and Passionfruit and Clarified Passion Fruit Juice Concentrates, Natural Flavors, Stevia , Erythritol), Artificial Color (Yellow #5), and Malic Acid - Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Gummy (6g), Calories: 20, Fat Cal. 0. Total Fat 0g, (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 5mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 6g (2% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 6g (Incl. 4g Added Sugars, 7% DV), Protein 0g, Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).
Be the first to review this product.