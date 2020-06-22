Betty's Eddie's Assorted Chews 100mg 5-pack
by Nature's Heritage
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 51.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 14.1 miles away
Our cannabis-infused hard candies treat you to a long-lasting, slow release that’s sure to bring out your playful side. Simple, sweet, and fun for one or shared among friends, the allure of our confections will have you coming back for more. Why resist? Potency: 10mg THC per candy, 100mg THC per pack Ingredients: Granulated Sugar, Corn Syrup, Citric Acid, Natural & Artificial Flavors (Propylene Glycol, Alcohol, Natural & Artificial Flavors, Water, Red #40, Blue #1), Coconut Oil, Cannabis Oil. CONTAINS: Coconut Nutrition Facts: Serving Size 1 Candy (5g): Calories 27, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 3.8mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 7.5g (3% DV), Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 7.5g, Protein 0g (0% DV), Vitamin A (0% DV), Vitamin C (0g DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0.8% DV).
Be the first to review this product.