 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Tea'd Up Peach Black Tea 100mg

Tea'd Up Peach Black Tea 100mg

by Evergreen Herbal

Write a review
Evergreen Herbal Edibles Beverages Tea'd Up Peach Black Tea 100mg

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The first and only THC-infused iced tea to come out of Washington State. Sweetened with pure cane sugar, Tea’d Up is the perfect sweet tea to wash down your favorite afternoon snack. You can’t go wrong with peach tea! Tea’d Up comes with a dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can enjoy Tea’d Up at your own pace. Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Black Tea Extract, Natural Peach Flavor, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative) Nutrition Facts: Amount per Container: Calories 45, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV) Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 10mg (0% DV), Total Carb. 12g (4% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 11gm (22% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 18mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Evergreen Herbal Logo
Evergreen Herbal creates a world where cannabis can be consumed in a spirit of wellness, freedom and fun by providing consumers with access to quality, delicious and reliable cannabis products. Always putting the customer first, we invest the utmost care into our practices and products from the ingredients to the packaging. We are committed to collaborating with fellow industry leaders, researchers, policy makers and advocates to create a strong and thriving cannabis industry that benefits everyone.