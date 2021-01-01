About this product

Blaze sodas tap into those nostalgic memories of drinking a soda with your buds - because sometimes a nice refreshing soda is the answer to all your worries. Whether you’re sitting around the campfire or having a backyard BBQ, Blaze Sodas are the perfect accompaniment for those long summer nights. Like all our beverages, Blaze sodas come with dosing ladder and resealable screw cap so you can enjoy Blaze Sodas at your own pace. Made with clear distillate, pure cane sugar, and lots of love. Blaze On! - Ingredients: Carbonated Water, Sugar, Orange Juice from Concentrate, Citric Acid, Natural Flavors, Sodium Citrate, Cannabis Oil, Quillaja Saponaria, Potassium Sorbate (preservative), Sodium Benzoate (preservative), Caffeine, Gum Acacia, EDTA (preservative), Ester Gum of Wood Rosin, Yellow #5. - Nutrition Facts: Amount per container: Calories 100, Fat Cal. 0, Total Fat 0g (0% DV), Sat. Fat 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat 0g, Cholest. 0mg (0% DV), Sodium 25mg (1% DV), Total Carb. 25g (9% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV), Sugars 25 (48% DV), Protein 0g, Potassium 13mg (0% DV), Vitamin C (0% DV), Calcium (0% DV), Iron (0% DV).