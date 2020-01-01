 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Strawberry White Chocolate Bar - 100mg

by Evergreen Organix

About this product

This bar is 12 pieces of strawberry bits, white chocolate, premium cannabis and tons of love for a strawberry lovers delight. Ego Chocolate is one of the finest chocolate on the market. We source our beans from all around the world based on weather conditions. Just like grapes for wine and coffee beans, cacao beans from the Evergreen tree will yield a mild bean if the conditions are perfect and that is what we seek when we buy our beans! Your satisfaction is our goal and we want to hear back from you. This fine chocolate is infused with our quality cannabis oil that comes from our Clean Green Certified, No Till Organic Grow Fleur Cannabis. Check out Fleur Cannabis on Instagram. No pesticides, No chemicals, Just natural healthy soil and clean water.

About this brand

Established in 2015, Evergreen Organix has grown to be Nevada’s premiere marijuana edibles producer. We are 100% locally owned, family operated, and have proudly rooted our brand in the Silver State. Following the Nevada Strict Cannabis Guidelines, we can ensure you that our testing is exact, absolute and very detailed for your protection. Our potency will be exact and not estimated and the third party lab results will let you know you are consuming the cleanest and safest products in the country! Philosophy Founded on the principles of quality and care, Evergreen Organix has developed our product line using only the finest ingredients and premium cannabis. We put a tremendous amount of effort into all avenues of our production. From hand crafting to small batching, we closely monitor every phase of product development to make sure that the end results are delicious and consistent. We work hard to make sure that consumers are getting a premium cannabis experience every time they choose an Evergreen Organix product.