About this product

PREMIUM GRADE CONCENTRATES DEFINED BY A DIFFERENCE YOU CAN SEE, TASTE & FEEL, GOLDEN GOO IS HOME TO OUR MOST FLAVORFUL CONCENTRATES AND WAXES. EXPERIMENTAL IN NATURE, THESE SMALL BATCH DABBABLES ALLOW US TO OFFER A WIDE VARIETY OF LIMITED EDITION STRAINS IN BRITTLE, SHATTER & SUGAR WAXES, AS WELL AS OUR SIGNATURE SMOOTH DABTELLA WAX.ECONOMY CONCENTRATES AND VAPES OFFERING THE BEST BANG FOR YOUR BUCK, THESE PRODUCTS ARE DEDICATED TO THOSE LOOKING TO ENJOY QUALITY CONCENTRATES ON A LIMITED BUDGET. LIKE GOLDEN GOO, EVERGREEN OFFERS A FULL RANGE OF BRITTLE, SHATTER, SUGAR & DABTELLA WAXES THAT ARE BOTH POTENT & DELICIOUS. INSTEAD OF EXPERIMENTAL SMALL BATCHES, THESE CONCENTRATES ARE MADE FROM OUR MORE POPULAR STRAINS, ALLOWING FOR LARGER BATCHES AND MORE CONSISTENT RESULTS.