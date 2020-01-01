 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Evergrow Northwest

About this product

Bred by Archive Seeds, RudeBoi OG is an indica-dominant strain that brings together genetics from two OG Kush phenotypes: Irene OG and a backcrossed Face Off OG. The hashy kush aroma typically found in OG varieties comes out strong in this hybrid, providing a flavorful introduction with a refreshing finish. RudeBoi OG produces potently sublime, relaxing effects that envelope both mind and body.

About this strain

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

About this brand

EverGrow Northwest is locally owned and operated in the Olympia WA area and we pride ourselves on producing a variety of top-quality cannabis products. We believe that our customers needs are of the utmost importance, and our entire team is committed to creating only the finest bud, pre-rolls, and concentrates on the market to meet those needs. Our product’s quality is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques executed by dedicated professionals. Using LED and Induction lighting for the majority of our gardens has provided sustainable growing techniques along with great energy savings which we pass on to our retail partners and their customers. It is our mission that each strain and phenotype we provide is brought to it’s full unique potential through natural garden practices. Aroma, flavor, and effect are what it’s all about for us at EverGrow Northwest.