Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Silver Cake Flower by Evergrow Northwest
on September 26th, 2019
Great taste & smell. Immeditaly relieved a bad headache. Asked the guy for an Indica dominant Hybrid. Chose this one. Love Hybrids. Gets you RIPPED during the day without it making you drowsy. But at night when you need it to help you go to sleep, it will definitely help. Definitely one of the best Hybrids I have had. Surprised how many people don't even know about Hybrids. Just Indica or Sativa. I've told people to try it because it is a perfect mix of both, so you don't have to be sunk in the couch unable to move, or sometimes too anxious or shaky with Sativas. It's the PERFECT kind like as if it had a mind of it's own and knows what you need when you need it. I'm ripped and rambling. Sorry guys. Be responsible and safe. 🙂💨🔥💁♂️🤐😴✌