Silver Cake Flower

by Evergrow Northwest

Silver Cake Flower by Evergrow Northwest

Tee_man767

Great taste & smell. Immeditaly relieved a bad headache. Asked the guy for an Indica dominant Hybrid. Chose this one. Love Hybrids. Gets you RIPPED during the day without it making you drowsy. But at night when you need it to help you go to sleep, it will definitely help. Definitely one of the best Hybrids I have had. Surprised how many people don't even know about Hybrids. Just Indica or Sativa. I've told people to try it because it is a perfect mix of both, so you don't have to be sunk in the couch unable to move, or sometimes too anxious or shaky with Sativas. It's the PERFECT kind like as if it had a mind of it's own and knows what you need when you need it. I'm ripped and rambling. Sorry guys. Be responsible and safe. 🙂💨🔥💁‍♂️🤐😴✌

EverGrow Northwest is locally owned and operated in the Olympia WA area and we pride ourselves on producing a variety of top-quality cannabis products. We believe that our customers needs are of the utmost importance, and our entire team is committed to creating only the finest bud, pre-rolls, and concentrates on the market to meet those needs. Our product’s quality is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques executed by dedicated professionals. Using LED and Induction lighting for the majority of our gardens has provided sustainable growing techniques along with great energy savings which we pass on to our retail partners and their customers. It is our mission that each strain and phenotype we provide is brought to it’s full unique potential through natural garden practices. Aroma, flavor, and effect are what it’s all about for us at EverGrow Northwest.