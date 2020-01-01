 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Snoop's Dream Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

by Evergrow Northwest

Evergrow Northwest Cannabis Pre-rolls Snoop's Dream Pre-Roll - 1g (2 Pack)

About this product

Snoop Dogg is a hip-hop superstar who has quite a bit of fame in the cannabis community. Given his status, Snoop’s Dream is a strain that has a big name to live up to and this indica-dominant hybrid does not disappoint. Snoop’s Dream is a mix of Blue Dream and Master Kush, which are purportedly two of the rapper’s favorites. Looks-wise, these plants and flowers take after their Blue Dream parent with medium-sized dense buds covered in orange hairs. The taste is where the kush side of this strain shows itself. Sweet blueberry flavors are there with a pine aftertaste that takes over. This potent strain has strong effects that may make doing any focused task difficult. Head effects can also be strong, making this a choice that beginners might want to work up to.

About this strain

Snoop's Dream

Snoop's Dream
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

EverGrow Northwest is locally owned and operated in the Olympia WA area and we pride ourselves on producing a variety of top-quality cannabis products. We believe that our customers needs are of the utmost importance, and our entire team is committed to creating only the finest bud, pre-rolls, and concentrates on the market to meet those needs. Our product’s quality is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques executed by dedicated professionals. Using LED and Induction lighting for the majority of our gardens has provided sustainable growing techniques along with great energy savings which we pass on to our retail partners and their customers. It is our mission that each strain and phenotype we provide is brought to it’s full unique potential through natural garden practices. Aroma, flavor, and effect are what it’s all about for us at EverGrow Northwest.