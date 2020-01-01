 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Snow Leopard Pre-Roll - 1g

Snow Leopard Pre-Roll - 1g

by Evergrow Northwest

Write a review
Evergrow Northwest Cannabis Pre-rolls Snow Leopard Pre-Roll - 1g

About this product

Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard

Snow Leopard, from the mysterious breeder Bodhi Seeds, is one of the more unique seed strains out there, crossing the dual multinational genetics of Tigermelon and Snow Lotus, both of which have strong Haze and Afghani influences as well as Thai and Mexican elements. The majority of observed phenotypes are indica-dominant plants that produce numerous sticky colas and a rich tropical smell with woody undertones. Known for its “creeper” effect, Snow Leopard will eventually leave the user in a tranquil cloud, lost in deep thought and glued to their seat.

About this brand

Evergrow Northwest Logo
EverGrow Northwest is locally owned and operated in the Olympia WA area and we pride ourselves on producing a variety of top-quality cannabis products. We believe that our customers needs are of the utmost importance, and our entire team is committed to creating only the finest bud, pre-rolls, and concentrates on the market to meet those needs. Our product’s quality is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques executed by dedicated professionals. Using LED and Induction lighting for the majority of our gardens has provided sustainable growing techniques along with great energy savings which we pass on to our retail partners and their customers. It is our mission that each strain and phenotype we provide is brought to it’s full unique potential through natural garden practices. Aroma, flavor, and effect are what it’s all about for us at EverGrow Northwest.