  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Tangie Pre-Roll - 1g

Tangie Pre-Roll - 1g

by Evergrow Northwest

Evergrow Northwest Cannabis Pre-rolls Tangie Pre-Roll - 1g

About this product

Tangie is another fantastic offering from DNA Genetics in Amsterdam that has quickly gained popularity in its home and is spreading elsewhere. This strain is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The genetics on this strain are a cross of California Orange and a Skunk hybrid, and its citrus heritage is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

About this strain

Tangie

Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

About this brand

EverGrow Northwest is locally owned and operated in the Olympia WA area and we pride ourselves on producing a variety of top-quality cannabis products. We believe that our customers needs are of the utmost importance, and our entire team is committed to creating only the finest bud, pre-rolls, and concentrates on the market to meet those needs. Our product’s quality is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques executed by dedicated professionals. Using LED and Induction lighting for the majority of our gardens has provided sustainable growing techniques along with great energy savings which we pass on to our retail partners and their customers. It is our mission that each strain and phenotype we provide is brought to it’s full unique potential through natural garden practices. Aroma, flavor, and effect are what it’s all about for us at EverGrow Northwest.