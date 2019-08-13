 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Pipes
  5. Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish

Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish

by Everlast Metal Pipes

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Everlast Metal Pipes Smoking Pipes Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish
Everlast Metal Pipes Smoking Pipes Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish
Everlast Metal Pipes Smoking Pipes Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish
Everlast Metal Pipes Smoking Pipes Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish

$79.00MSRP

About this product

Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish by Everlast Metal Pipes

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

RCWenger

Very well made and durable. Happy to never break a glass pipe again!

Way2cute

I dropped one of these on accident. I was in my truck and forgot it was on my lap....I got up and it hit the ground. I Was a little shocked when I looked at it was perfectly fine...Then I remembered it was an EVERLAST METAL PIPE!!! THANK YOU FOR MAKING SUCH AN COOL PIPE!

About this brand

Everlast Metal Pipes Logo
We pride ourselves in creating new, innovative and classy smoking products that are built-to-last and made in the USA with the highest quality domestically sourced materials.