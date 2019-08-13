RCWenger
on August 13th, 2019
Very well made and durable. Happy to never break a glass pipe again!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Smoking Pipe Black Toxic Splash Glossy Finish by Everlast Metal Pipes
on August 13th, 2019
Very well made and durable. Happy to never break a glass pipe again!
on August 13th, 2019
I dropped one of these on accident. I was in my truck and forgot it was on my lap....I got up and it hit the ground. I Was a little shocked when I looked at it was perfectly fine...Then I remembered it was an EVERLAST METAL PIPE!!! THANK YOU FOR MAKING SUCH AN COOL PIPE!