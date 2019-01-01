 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Home
  Products
  Smoking
  Smoking accessories
  Titanium Nail 10mm

Titanium Nail 10mm

by Everlast Metal Pipes

Everlast Metal Pipes Smoking Smoking Accessories Titanium Nail 10mm

About this product

NOTE: If you buy a pipe it already comes with a nail. This is only if you need a replacement or want a good quality American made titanium nail. Made in the USA We are proud to say that all of our products are manufactured exclusively in our Northern California shop with 100% domestically sourced materials. Product description Made with 100% domestically sourced grade 2 titanium. The 10mm titanium nail fits perfectly into our pipes, turning it into the ideal nectar collector or honey straw. Main Features Made from ASTM B348 Grade 2 Titanium 10 mm Joint Specifications Weight 4.6 grams Dimensions 1 ½" long

About this brand

We pride ourselves in creating new, innovative and classy smoking products that are built-to-last and made in the USA with the highest quality domestically sourced materials.