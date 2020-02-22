 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Blue Cookies Flower

Blue Cookies Flower

by Evermore Cannabis Company

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Evermore Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Blue Cookies Flower

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00

Also at 6 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

mdcannabisreviews

AROMA: leaning towards artificial blueberry easily attributed to its Blueberry genetics. There is an underlying almost grassy- homegrown variation of the sweet GSC aroma palette. Evermore’s Blue Cookies hides its potency behind what is, at times, a rather bland aroma. TASTE: hints of berry, very sweet on exhale with some artificial blueberry scent when exhaled through the nose. At times, there are notes of pine, and an earthiness, verging on a hash-like taste, present as well. GENERAL EFFECTS: strong classic Indica body effects mixed with some mentally uplifting and euphoric, focused and stimulated MIND; +uplifted feelings of euphoria and well being. Effects were reminiscent of Purple Punch. (In my opinion this has a Sativa component that is not fairly reflected in Evermore’s labeling ) BODY; + muscle tension relief and overall physical relaxation – sedative at higher doses. USES: MEDICAL; could be helpful in treating symptoms of anxiety and depression RECREATIONAL: great strain for concentration as well as zoning out if that’s what you choose and depending on the amount ingested. *It felt more like a sativa leaning Hybrid regardless of what the label reads. I found almost every activity more enjoyable with this strain. CONLUSION: Blue Cookies by Evermore is an incredibly attractive looking, sweet tasting, more Indica leaning version of what technically should be considered a Sativa dominant Sativa/Indica Hybrid. That being said, and despite the more traditional Indica physical effects presenting first after exhaling, the mind energizing Sativa effects are more than just present. In many ways, this version of Blue Cookies is a Sativa dominant Hybrid in disguise. Users should note that the effects of Evermore’s Blue Cookies is a bit more cerebrally charged than what one would maybe expect. I would definitely purchase this again even at a lower potency.

About this strain

Blue Cookies

Blue Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Blue Cookies is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between two celebrity strains, Girl Scout Cookies and Blueberry. As the child of these heavyweight champion strains, Blue Cookies delivers a crushing blow of euphoria straight to the head, where it swiftly sinks down to relax the entire body. Sweet berry flavors fuse with earthy cherry notes in a flavor profile as enticing as the bud’s thick coat of frosty resin that stretches over twisting hues of green and purple. Novice consumers should approach Blue Cookies with modesty, but this strain’s potency is perfect for hard-to-impress veterans. You may also come across another variation of Blue Cookies, a select Girl Scout Cookies phenotype that lacks the Blueberry genetics.

About this brand

Evermore Cannabis Company Logo