mdcannabisreviews on February 22nd, 2020

AROMA: leaning towards artificial blueberry easily attributed to its Blueberry genetics. There is an underlying almost grassy- homegrown variation of the sweet GSC aroma palette. Evermore’s Blue Cookies hides its potency behind what is, at times, a rather bland aroma. TASTE: hints of berry, very sweet on exhale with some artificial blueberry scent when exhaled through the nose. At times, there are notes of pine, and an earthiness, verging on a hash-like taste, present as well. GENERAL EFFECTS: strong classic Indica body effects mixed with some mentally uplifting and euphoric, focused and stimulated MIND; +uplifted feelings of euphoria and well being. Effects were reminiscent of Purple Punch. (In my opinion this has a Sativa component that is not fairly reflected in Evermore’s labeling ) BODY; + muscle tension relief and overall physical relaxation – sedative at higher doses. USES: MEDICAL; could be helpful in treating symptoms of anxiety and depression RECREATIONAL: great strain for concentration as well as zoning out if that’s what you choose and depending on the amount ingested. *It felt more like a sativa leaning Hybrid regardless of what the label reads. I found almost every activity more enjoyable with this strain. CONLUSION: Blue Cookies by Evermore is an incredibly attractive looking, sweet tasting, more Indica leaning version of what technically should be considered a Sativa dominant Sativa/Indica Hybrid. That being said, and despite the more traditional Indica physical effects presenting first after exhaling, the mind energizing Sativa effects are more than just present. In many ways, this version of Blue Cookies is a Sativa dominant Hybrid in disguise. Users should note that the effects of Evermore’s Blue Cookies is a bit more cerebrally charged than what one would maybe expect. I would definitely purchase this again even at a lower potency.