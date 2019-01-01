 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Cake Badder 0.5g

by Evermore Cannabis Company

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Blueberry Muffin Live Resin Cake Badder 0.5g by Evermore Cannabis Company

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

