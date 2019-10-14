Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
~ Indica Hybrid 2:1 CBD l GSC x CBD l HIGHEST CBD!!! l HIGH CBG! l l VERY HIGH MYRCENE!! l HIGHEST ɑ-PINENE!!! ~ “Feel young again.” Mix of relaxing effects and medicinal benefits with a cherry cake profile. ~ THCA 9.54% l THC 0.73% l CBDA 15.42% l CBD 0.33% l CBGA 1.86% l CBG 0.12% l CBN 0.00% l THCV 0.00% l Total Terpenes 2.107% l ɑ-Pinene 0.282% l β-Pinene 0.146% l Limonene 0.143% l Linalool 0.068% l β-Myrcene 1.170% l β-Caryophyllene 0.197% l Humulene 0.054% l Ocimene 0.00% l Terpinolene 0.00% l Nerolidol 0.047% l β-eudesmol 0.00% l Caryophyllene oxide 0.00%
on October 14th, 2019
A delicious strain! I suffer from an anxiety disorder and this really does the trick. It is uplifting and has a slight euphoric buzz all while still being clear headed enough to do things around the house or hang out with friends. It's definitely a go to for me and I highly recommend it for anyone who struggles with anxiety/depression.