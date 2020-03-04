 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
High Dose Oil Tincture - 500mg

by Evermore Cannabis Company

About this product

2 customer reviews

Becker889

More info please....hybrid, indica, sativa....strain????

Blunders

Wow, I've been looking for this stuff since my very first purchase on 8/11/19. Can't locate it anywhere and nothing else is working. I was ill with respiratory infection after I received my card on 8/9 so had a lot of down time to experiment. Of course began with a couple drops, waited a couple hours, dosed again. I have an implanted neuro stimulator in my spine and I didn't turn it on for 3 weeks because all of a sudden I was having substantially less pain. My coworkers who are medical and behavioral health professionals made comments about my much improved walking/standing. I purchased at my local dispensary in zip 20866 and they are contacting someone at the company to see why I can't locate this anywhere. ANY HELP OUT THERE?

