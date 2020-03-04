Becker889
on March 4th, 2020
More info please....hybrid, indica, sativa....strain????
High Dose Oil Tincture - 500mg by Evermore Cannabis Company
on November 14th, 2019
Wow, I've been looking for this stuff since my very first purchase on 8/11/19. Can't locate it anywhere and nothing else is working. I was ill with respiratory infection after I received my card on 8/9 so had a lot of down time to experiment. Of course began with a couple drops, waited a couple hours, dosed again. I have an implanted neuro stimulator in my spine and I didn't turn it on for 3 weeks because all of a sudden I was having substantially less pain. My coworkers who are medical and behavioral health professionals made comments about my much improved walking/standing. I purchased at my local dispensary in zip 20866 and they are contacting someone at the company to see why I can't locate this anywhere. ANY HELP OUT THERE?