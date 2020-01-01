150mg Pure CBD Dog Treat Biscuits, 10mg THC Free CBD per Biscuit from Every Day Optimal
CBD Dog Treats- 10mg CBD per Biscuit 150mg Total, 15 Biscuits 100% Made In USA Premium Ingredients, Vet Approved! Cannabidiol is as beneficial to our furry friends as it is to us. In fact, any mammal with an endocannabinoid system can benefit from adding CBD into their diet. The canine endocannabinoid system is responsible for controlling anxiety, stress, sleep, and inflammation in dogs, just like in humans. You can rest assured that there is no THC in our treats, as our 99.99% pure CBD is 3rd party lab tested for each batch produced. Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Biscuit Servings Per Container: 15 Pure Cannabidiol: 10mg Crude Protein, 17% min Crude Fat, 5% max Crude Fiber, 3% max Moisture, 12% max Ingredients Pear flour, chicken meal, pork meal, pea protein, chicken fat preserved with mixed tocopherols, Cannabidiol (CBD), natural flavors, dried whey, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, sorbic acid preservative, vitamins: (vitamin A, D, E, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12), minerals: (Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite).
