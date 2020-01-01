 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. 150mg Pure CBD Dog Treat Biscuits, 10mg THC Free CBD per Biscuit from Every Day Optimal

150mg Pure CBD Dog Treat Biscuits, 10mg THC Free CBD per Biscuit from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Write a review
Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles 150mg Pure CBD Dog Treat Biscuits, 10mg THC Free CBD per Biscuit from Every Day Optimal

$24.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

CBD Dog Treats- 10mg CBD per Biscuit 150mg Total, 15 Biscuits 100% Made In USA Premium Ingredients, Vet Approved! Cannabidiol is as beneficial to our furry friends as it is to us. In fact, any mammal with an endocannabinoid system can benefit from adding CBD into their diet. The canine endocannabinoid system is responsible for controlling anxiety, stress, sleep, and inflammation in dogs, just like in humans. You can rest assured that there is no THC in our treats, as our 99.99% pure CBD is 3rd party lab tested for each batch produced. Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Biscuit Servings Per Container: 15 Pure Cannabidiol: 10mg Crude Protein, 17% min Crude Fat, 5% max Crude Fiber, 3% max Moisture, 12% max Ingredients Pear flour, chicken meal, pork meal, pea protein, chicken fat preserved with mixed tocopherols, Cannabidiol (CBD), natural flavors, dried whey, calcium carbonate, powdered cellulose, sorbic acid preservative, vitamins: (vitamin A, D, E, Niacin, D-Calcium Pantothenate, pyridoxine, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12), minerals: (Zinc Sulfate, Copper Sulfate, Manganese Sulfate, Calcium Iodate, Sodium Selenite).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Every Day Optimal Logo
Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.