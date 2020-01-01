About this product

15mg CBD Oil Gummies 15mg Pure Cannabidiol Oil Per Gummy ZERO THC 30 Gummies Per Bottle Fun Sour Flavor! Made In USA It’s a mid-range CBD oil product for those who want to take CBD treatment to the next level, but not ready for the extra-strength 25mg CBD Gummies. How To Use 15mg CBD Oil Gummies Many CBD (Cannabidiol) oil users feel a need to explore what stronger CBD oil will do for their condition, and what dosage they need to take. There is no standard CBD oil dose that suits everyone. Body weight, diet metabolism, and conditions being treated all play a role in how different people experience CBD oil products. When testing your need for CBD oil, we recommend starting small and going slow. Consume modest doses, then start increasing slowly for greater symptom relief. The benefits of mid- to high-dose CBD oil will amaze you. Midrange to high-dose edibles are popular with insomniacs who once relied on pharmaceutical sleep aids. Whether you need CBD that’s easy to take on the go, don’t like swallowing CBD oil pills, or just enjoy the fun sour gummy taste, Every Day Optimal 15mg CBD Oil Gummies are a great choice. They satisfy your sweet tooth, while giving you the benefits of CBD in each bite. All of our CBD oil gummy products are infused with fresh-pressed hemp oil sourced from organic industrial hemp farms. Is CBD Oil Legal? Every Day Optimal CBD oil products have only trace amounts of psychoactive THC. We guarantee our products won’t get you high — no matter what dosage level you’re taking. Our CBD oil products are 100% legal without a prescription, and even undetectable by drug tests. Feel free to order as many of them as you like. Ingredients Pure Cannabidiol Oil (CBD) Sugar Corn Syrup Gelatin, Citric Acid, Calcium Lactate, Silicon Dioxide Natural and Artificial Flavors Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Gummy Servings Per Container, 30 Pure CBD Oil: 15mg Calories: 9 Total Fat: 0 grams | 0% Daily Value Sodium: 3mg | 1% Daily Value Total Carbohydrate: 2 grams | 1% Daily Value Sugars: 2 grams Protein: 0 grams