Broad Spectrum CBD Tinctures | 300mg- 1,000mg Cannabidiol Broad Spectrum CBD Oils THC Free Full Array Of Cannabinoids Manufactured In The USA INGREDIENTS 300MG-1,000MG Broad Spectrum CBD Oil: Fully array of hemp cannabinoids without THC Organic Hemp Oil: Rich in omega 3s, antioxidants, and minerals, hemp oil is as nutritious as it is delicious. Hemp oil is also high in polyunsaturated fatty acids, which can lower cholesterol levels and protect against heart disease, dementia, and Type 2 diabetes. Grape Seed Oil: This heart-healthy fat is an excellent source of the antioxidant vitamin E, and it has also been implicated in lowering cholesterol levels and inflammation. Fractionated MCT Oil: This vegan, coconut-derived oil can reduce appetite and may also lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels. The calories in MCT oil are also less likely to be stored as fat, because MCT oil goes directly to the liver, where it’s converted into energy. Natural Peppermint Flavor NUTRITION FACTS 300MG 600MG 1,000MG Serving Size: 1/2 Dropper Servings Per Container: 60 Broad Spectrum CBD Oil Per Serving: 5mg Broad Spectrum vs Isolate vs Full Spectrum CBD Broad Spectrum CBD - Full array of cannabinoids found in hemp, with the THC cannabinoid extracted out of the product. Isolate CBD - 99.99% pure CBD. Absolutely zero THC, no additional cannabinoids. Full Spectrum CBD - Full array of cannabinoids in hemp, including THC. May cause issues with drug testing. Why Use CBD Tinctures? People love CBD tinctures for many reasons. Tinctures are: Portable; the small bottles are easy to bring anywhere. Convenient; simply use the built-in dropper to take CBD any time, any place. Fast-acting; feel relief in as little as 15 minutes when you take CBD tinctures sublingually. Easy to use; place a few drops under your tongue, hold for 30-90 seconds, and swallow. Great for beginners; the dropper means it’s easy to adjust your dose. Tinctures are also an efficient way to take CBD, as long as they’re taken sublingually (under the tongue). They’re highly concentrated, fast-acting (because they bypass the digestive system), and they also have high bioavailability.