300mg CBD Pain Cream, Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba Cream from Every Day Optimal
$29.99MSRP
About this product
300mg CBD Pain Cream 2 oz Bottle Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba 100% Made In USA Fast Acting- Apply directly to the skin This CBD topical gives a slight cooling sensation as it absorbs into the skin and provides fast and effective relief. Quick Results, Focused Effects CBD topicals are applied directly to trouble areas so that the CBD can be absorbed directly where it’s needed. Compared to digestible CBD products which can take 1-2 hours before full effects are experienced, topicals are almost immediately absorbed through your skin, allowing them to target the affected areas quickly and efficiently. Suggested Use Apply a small amount externally to affected areas and gently massage in 3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients List Water, Natural Menthol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Aloe Vera, Hemp Oil, Turmeric, MSM, Arnica Montana, Carbomer, Lex Paraguariensis Leaf, Copaiba, Tea Tree Oil, Sunflower Oil, Spearmint Oil, Natural Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.
