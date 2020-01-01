 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. 300mg CBD Pain Cream, Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba Cream from Every Day Optimal

by Every Day Optimal

Every Day Optimal Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals 300mg CBD Pain Cream, Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba Cream from Every Day Optimal

$29.99MSRP

300mg CBD Pain Cream 2 oz Bottle Pure CBD + Turmeric, MSM, Arnica, and Copaiba 100% Made In USA Fast Acting- Apply directly to the skin This CBD topical gives a slight cooling sensation as it absorbs into the skin and provides fast and effective relief. Quick Results, Focused Effects CBD topicals are applied directly to trouble areas so that the CBD can be absorbed directly where it’s needed. Compared to digestible CBD products which can take 1-2 hours before full effects are experienced, topicals are almost immediately absorbed through your skin, allowing them to target the affected areas quickly and efficiently. Suggested Use Apply a small amount externally to affected areas and gently massage in 3 times per day or as needed. Ingredients List Water, Natural Menthol, Cannabidiol (CBD), Aloe Vera, Hemp Oil, Turmeric, MSM, Arnica Montana, Carbomer, Lex Paraguariensis Leaf, Copaiba, Tea Tree Oil, Sunflower Oil, Spearmint Oil, Natural Fragrance, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid.

Every Day Optimal CBD is one of the US top CBD suppliers. We pride ourselves in making pure CBD products that contain zero THC. Our CBD products are non-GMO and sourced from high-quality and organically grown industrial hemp. All our products are free of heavy metals, pesticides and other contaminants and are backed by independent 3rd party testing to confirm accuracy and consistency. We offer a wide range of CBD products which include our pure CBD oil tinctures (from 300mg to 4000mg), CBD oil capsules, CBD gummies and chewing gum, CBD vape oils and our exclusive specialty lines for people suffering with fibromyalgia, sleep issues or seeking relief from stress and anxiety.