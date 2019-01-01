About this product

CBD oil is available in many different formats and potencies; however, not many are quite as powerful as Every Day Optimal’s 4,000 mgs CBD oil tincture. This powerful hemp-based oil product is perfect for consumers who demand fast and sure-fire relief from severe symptoms. It is used to treat a wide variety of different conditions and disorders and relief can be found after just one dose in 15 minutes or less! PRODUCT DESCRIPTION 4,000 mgs CBD Hemp Oil Tincture 4,000 mgs of Pure CBD Oil Drop Under Tongue or Add to Food or Drinks No THC Made In USA NUTRITION INFO/SUPPLEMENT FACTS Serving Size: ½ Dropper Servings Per Container: 60 Organic Hemp Oil: 1 g Pure CBD: 60 mgs INGREDIENTS Organic Hemp Oil Grape Seed Oil Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) Fractionated MCT Oil Peppermint Flavor PURE CBD ISOLATE VS. FULL-SPECTRUM CBD Like any other compound, cannabidiol can be isolated down to a single molecule, which results in a fine white powder. Needless to say, CBD isolate contains a highly concentrated amount of cannabidiol that is then infused into many different products (predominately hemp oil) to treat a vast array of different conditions and disorders. Alternatively, full-spectrum CBD products contain additional cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids that are also present in the hemp plant alongside cannabidiol. Consuming this more specialized profile is widely believed to create what is known as the “entourage effect,” which is widely believed in the scientific community to provide a boost in overall therapeutic effectiveness. CO2 EXTRACTION This has become the gold standard for CBD extraction and has even been adopted by certain entities in the food industry as well. This extraction technique can be divided into three different categories: subcritical, “mid-critical,” and supercritical – the latter being the most common because it provides a pure product and is generally believed to be a safe process. The Supercritical CO2 extraction procedure utilizes pressure and temperature to create phase changes in carbon dioxide, creating an environment suitable to extract differing weights of components present in plant material. CO2 is known as a “turntable” solvent, making it incredibly versatile in the creation of a multitude of high-end products. Being able to “tune” the extraction process cannot possibly be overstated – especially in a system that separates constituents during extraction. Additionally, CO2 is a sanitizing agent, which prolongs the product’s shelf-life and (with proper environment and system), could yield medical grade oils and foods. Ultimately, the CO2 extraction technique is considered the cleanest and safest method for extracting compounds from plants such as cannabis, hemp, hops, and a wide range of other organic crops and nutraceuticals. BENEFITS OF CBD Consumers rely on Every Day Optimal’s 4,000 mgs hemp oil to relieve anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), fibromyalgia, arthritis, nausea, and even migraines. Customer feedback has been unanimous: “nothing is comparable to Every Day’s 4,000mg to manage such a wide range of health issues.” Despite its mega-high dose, this product does not induce the intoxicating effects that are so famously associated with THC (because there is none), and it is legal in all 50 states in varying strengths without prescription. HOW TO USE / DOSING INFO Treatment with CBD oil therapy is a highly personalized form of medication. The included dropper makes it incredibly easy to control precisely how much medicine is being administered in each dose. Simply apply ½ the dropper underneath the tongue and let sit for proper absorption into the blood stream. Additionally, CBD tincture oil can easily be added to your favorite food or blended into a drink or smoothie. Each ½ dropper contains over 66.5 mgs of pure CBD oil and there are about 60 servings per bottle. It is highly recommended to test your dose strength against your symptoms and gradually work your way up until you know exactly how much hemp oil your body needs. Always start with limited doses (especially when using an ultra-high potency hemp oil such as this), and always consult with a healthcare professional before beginning any CBD regimen. WHY EVERY DAY OPTIMAL Every Day Optimal CBD utilizes only the highest quality cannabidiol, derived from industrial hemp and free of any pesticides, contaminants, or heavy metals that are all too often found in the products of other companies. Additionally, Every Day Optimal CBD routinely tests each of their products by 3rd party labs for both accuracy and consistency – this ensures a quality product for you, the consumer. Lab results for each product can be found on their website. Have any additional questions or concerns? Contact Every Day Optimal’s customer service office, located in Asheville, NC and open Mon – Fri from 9:30 AM – 4:30 PM EST NEED HELP IMMEDIATELY? CALL: (833) 228-8584 RECEIVE AN EXPERT RESPONSE VIA EMAIL WITHIN 24 HRS: cs@everydayoptimalcbd.com