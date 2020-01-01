About this product

Every Day Optimal CBD Gum Maximized Sublingual Absorption Fast Acting and Long Lasting 10mg CBD Per Piece Patent Protected Cool Mint Flavor Chewing Every Day Optimal CBD Gum is a “sublingual administration masterpiece”. By chewing the gum for over a period of time you give your body a greater opportunity to absorb more CBD into your bloodstream. The more CBD that reaches your “systemic circulation” the better. The bioavailability of this product is through the roof. Check out what makes our gum so uniquely powerful here. Each piece of our CBD Gum contains 10mg’s of pure CBD. Be sure to check out all our CBD Edibles Here. Hate Swallowing Pills? Try CBD Chewing Gum! Chewing gum is the perfect way to get your CBD if you enjoy sweet treats and long-lasting flavor, and who doesn’t? Instead of remembering to take your CBD each morning, begin a new healthy habit and each morning and chew a piece to enjoy the great-tasting minty flavor and get your important dosage of CBD. By chewing the gum for a period of time, you’ll be giving your body a greater opportunity to absorb more CBD (cannabidiol oil) into your bloodstream. CBD Infused Gum Hemp oil users depend on cannabidiols for relief from anxiety, mood disorders, insomnia, and depression. There’s also evidence CBD can reduce withdrawal symptoms for people struggling to stop smoking and manage opioid addictions. Every Day Optimal CBD gum is sugar-free. Manufacturing CBD oil that eliminates THC is a complex process, and every one of our CBD oil products contains ZERO THC. Our products are rigorously tested by a certified third-party laboratory, ensuring you receive safe, high-quality and potent CBD products that won’t get you high. Industrial hemp grown domestically ensures a better quality product that’s richer in cannabinoids, vitamins, and antioxidants. Our non-GMO hemp oil is grown sustainably on family farms without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. Since Every Day Optimal CBD oil won’t cause a high, our products are legal for sale and use in all 50 states and over 40 nations. Want to try a few of our products? Go ahead. You can legally buy as many of our CBD oil products you like without a prescription. Ingredients Hemp Extract Cannabidiol (CBD) Gum base Sugar Alcohol Natural Flavors Other Ingredients: Maltitol, Sorbitol, Xylitrol, Isomalt, Vegetarian magnesium stearate, Silicon dioxide, Stevia Nutrition Facts Serving Size: 1 Piece Servings Per Container, 8 Pieces Total Carbohydrates: 0g Hemp Extracted Cannabidiol (CBD): 10mg