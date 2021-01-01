About this product

Our Berry Blossom Hemp Flower is a 70/30 Indica-dominant hybrid that's absolutely perfect for times when you're craving some much deserved rest and relaxation. You'll especially love smoking Berry Blossom CBD Flower as an after work wind down strain, for evening smoke sessions with friends, or anytime you want to get planted in a couch and soak up some Netflix. This is small-batch, craft-grown CBD hemp flower—which means that it was grown on a small family farm by people who have a passion and a love for cannabis. This dank, hand-trimmed, dense, pungent bud smells like berries, diesel, and dandelions. While we consider our Berry Blossom CBD Hemp Flower to be slightly seeded, it's possible that won't find any seeds at all. Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs. 24.821% Total Cannabinoids 19.827% CBD Must be 21+ to purchase. Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.