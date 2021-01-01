About this product

Everyday Cannabis Cooling CBD Gel in a convenient roll-on is a great and easy way to topically apply a cannabis based product. Our Full-Spectrum blend contains THC and a variety of other beneficial cannabinoids and terpenes. 2 fl oz - 600 mg CBD No artificial dyes or fragrance No added phthalates, sulfates, parabens, or PEGs No animal testing Seed to shelf accountability Third-party tested Non-GMO Suggested Use: Apply liberally to desired area. Repeat as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. For adult use only. Keep out of reach of children. Consult your physician before use if you are pregnant or nursing, have or suspect a medical condition. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Extract, Menthol Crystals, Capsicum Fruit Oleoresin, White Camphor Bark Oil, Sweet Basil Leaf Oil, Black Pepper Oil, Roman Chamomile Flower Oil, German Chamomile Flower Oil, Cinnamon Leaf Oil, Citronella Oil, Eucalyptus Leaf Oil, Helichrysum Flower Oil, Ginger Root Oil, Pink Grapefruit Peel Oil, Juniper Berry Oil, Lemongrass Oil, Peppermint Oil, Pine Needle Oil, Cajeput Oil, Rosemary Leaf Oil, Spearmint Oil, Wild Oregano Oil, Glycerin, Witch Hazel Water, Organic Alcohol, Phenoxyethanol, Carbomer, Triethanolamine, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate Storage: Store in a cool, dry and dark environment in a tightly sealed container. After opening, product can be refrigerated or stored in cool room temperature. Temperatures should not exceed 75° F.