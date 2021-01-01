About this product

All of your favorite gummy worm colors—with the added perks of CBD. Each 6.25 ounce (net weight) jar contains approximately 750 mg of CBD from isolate. Approx. 35 gummy worms per jar with approx. 21 mg of CBD per gummy worm. Everyday CBD Gummies ship in a food-safe, recyclable plastic jar with a tamper-sealed, child-resistant lid. Made in America with American grown hemp. Third-party tested. Manufactured in a facility that processes tree nuts (coconuts). Product is low sodium, peanut-free, artificial sweetener-free, and gluten-free. INGREDIENTS: Corn Syrup (From Corn), Sugar (From Beets), Water, Gelatin, Lactic Acid, Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Fumaric Acid, Pectin (Derived From Fruits), Titanium Dioxide (Color), FD&C Yellow #5, FD&C Red #40, FD&C Yellow #6, FD&C Blue #1, Cannabidiol (CBD) Isolate (From Hemp), Coconut oil. FACTS: Net Weight: Approx. 6.25 oz, Servings: Approx. 9, Serving Size: 4 pcs. (18g), Approx. 21mg CBD per gummy. Amount per Serving: Calories: 57, Total Fat: 0g (0% DV), Saturated Fat: 0g (0% DV), Trans Fat: 0g (0% DV), Cholesterol: 0mg (0% DV), Sodium: 9mg (<1% DV), Total Carbohydrate: 13g (5% DV), Dietary Fiber 0g (0% DV) Total Sugars: 9g, Added Sugars: 9g (17% DV), Protein: <1g, Vit. D: 0mcg (0% DV), Calcium: 30mg (2% DV), Iron: 0mg (0% DV), Potassium: <1mg (0% DV) *Percent daily values based on 2000 calorie diet.