About this product

Our Cherry Wine Hemp Flower was hydroponically grown by the female owned Almanac Hemp in their climate controlled and supplementally-lit high-tunnel greenhouses. The love and passion Almanac has for hemp is clear at the first site of these ultra light, huge, and fluffy Cherry Wine Hemp buds. You can tell that this seed-free, super balanced 50/50 hybrid was properly dried and cured in a climate controlled environment when you smell its notes of earth, cherries, pine, and cabernet sauvignon. Our Cherry Wine CBD Flower is a favorite strain of hemp connoisseurs who appreciate its bold flavors and strong effects. This is truly a perfect "all day" strain for both mind and body due to its balance and diverse cannabinoid profile. Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs. 19.758% Total Cannabinoids 13.727% CBD Must be 21+ to purchase. Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.