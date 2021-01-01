About this product

Our Merlot Hemp Flower is a 60/40 Indica-dominant hybrid that's still super balanced enough for us to say that it's a perfect strain for blazing all day and night. You'll love our Merlot flower strain on the days when all you want to do chill, relax by the pool, or rock out on the couch and play video games. This dense, dank, hand-trimmed bud smells like a mixture of wine, gasoline, berries, and pine. It's very slightly seeded, which means that you may find a few seeds per eighth, or possibly none at all. Like many of our other strains, it's small-batch and craft-grown by a female led team of hemp growers. As always, Everyday Cannabis is proud to be able to pay it's contributing farmers more than the industry average for their hemp flower. Grams, halves, and ounces are packaged in resealable black Mylar bags with 62% humidity packs. Eighths and quarters are packaged in recyclable black plastic jars with child-resistant lids and 62% humidity packs. 24.470% Total Cannabinoids 19.373% CBD Must be 21+ to purchase. Although unlikely, it's possible that this product may cause a positive drug screening. We suggest that individuals subject to drug testing not use this product.