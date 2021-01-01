About this product

Many of the people at Everyday Cannabis have spent a fair amount of their time growing hemp. As growers, we really prefer clones over other start options due to their uniformity of both appearance and cannabinoid expression. As a grower of clones, you'll find that all of your plants of the same strain will be ready for harvest at the same time, instead of at the varying levels of flower and plant maturity so commonly associated with seed started hemp plants. This is due to the fact that seeds have genetic differences inherent to their individuality, while clones are exact copies of a mother plant. Your field of hemp clones will be full of exact copies of the same plant! We offer numerous strains, some of which flower much earlier than others. If you're interested, we can design a grow plan that incorporates numerous strains and will allow for a staggered harvest. A staggered harvest is great for situations where harvest help is in short supply! Facts about our Mountain Mango Hemp Clones 30:1 CBD to THC (typical) This variety is well suited for our northeast climate and is a vigorous grower with great calyx development. True to its name with sweet and fruity flowers and terpene aromas of hops, cinnamon, pine, orange and chamomile. CBD 8 - 12% at 0.3% total THC. (typical results) CBD 15% or higher at 0.3% ∆9 THC. (typical results) Minimum order one tray. Each tray contains 72 clones. Crops will display a single consistent phenotype. Genotype and phenotype have been refined for the Eastern US climate. $324 per tray. Primary terpenes: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene ⍺-Humulene ⍺-Pinene This is a Cheyenne Mountain Seed Company proprietary strain. Delivery, pickup, and shipping options are available Located in Berks County, Pennsylvania. Sold via a partnership program with Almanac Planting Co. All sales are through Almanac Planting Co.