2-Part Aluminum Herb Grinder Medium

by Everyone Does It

A stylish, classic 2-piece herb grinder from our own EDIT Collection. Made from anodized aluminum, the grinder has diamond shaped teeth which quickly and easily pulverize your herbs and spices into the perfect grade for rolling. EDIT’s design team includes an easy-grip rim on the aluminum build to enable users to grind their chosen herbs with the slightest of ease. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of water pipes, grinders, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.