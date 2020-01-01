About this product

This 4-part aluminum herb grinder and sifter from EDIT Collection makes grinding easier than ever. Built from anodized aluminum, this exclusive grinder features a clear top, a stainless steel sifter screen, and a storage compartment which helps catch any crystals that fall through. The clear top enables the user to view the grinding process. Allowing you to see the sharp teeth grind through your chosen dry herbs. The 4-part grinder allows the user to separate the material placed in the grinder. The first two compartments act as a multi-level system that grinds your material into finer pieces. The bottom compartment is separated by the sifter screen and helps to catch pollen or other material that falls off during the grinding process. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of water pipes, grinders, and many more smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.