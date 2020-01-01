 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. Big Juicy Sub Ohm Big Cloud Vaporizer

Big Juicy Sub Ohm Big Cloud Vaporizer

by Everyone Does It

Everyone Does It Vaping Portable Vaporizers Big Juicy Sub Ohm Big Cloud Vaporizer

About this product

High powered vaporizer with vertical, sub-ohm coil and insulated drip tank. The Big Juicy has a 2200mAh battery with 50w output for huge cloud production and rapid heat up time. An exclusive vaporizer from the EDIT Collection. Sub-Ohm vaporizers are the key to producing huge clouds of vapor. The high powered battery included with the Big Juicy kicks out a full 50w of vaping power which, when paired with the 0.5 Ohm coil is more than enough to create enormous clouds time after time. The Big Juicy is equipped with a bottom vertical coil (BVC) which gives superior flavor and vapor production. The coils are equipped with organic cotton wicks for taste and longevity. The Big Juicy comes complete with a 12 month warranty on the battery. In the unlikely event of any battery malfunction within the first 12 months of use, EDIT will replace the battery free of charge.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.