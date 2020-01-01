About this product

High powered vaporizer with vertical, sub-ohm coil and insulated drip tank. The Big Juicy has a 2200mAh battery with 50w output for huge cloud production and rapid heat up time. An exclusive vaporizer from the EDIT Collection. Sub-Ohm vaporizers are the key to producing huge clouds of vapor. The high powered battery included with the Big Juicy kicks out a full 50w of vaping power which, when paired with the 0.5 Ohm coil is more than enough to create enormous clouds time after time. The Big Juicy is equipped with a bottom vertical coil (BVC) which gives superior flavor and vapor production. The coils are equipped with organic cotton wicks for taste and longevity. The Big Juicy comes complete with a 12 month warranty on the battery. In the unlikely event of any battery malfunction within the first 12 months of use, EDIT will replace the battery free of charge.