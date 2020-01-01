 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Ceramic Domeless Nail

Ceramic Domeless Nail

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Nails & Attachments Ceramic Domeless Nail

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This ceramic domeless nail from the EDIT Collection fits both 14.5mm and 18.8mm joints. Made from high-grade medical ceramic, this dabbing accessory is available in male or female joints. Made from the finest high-grade medical ceramic, this domeless nail offers the user a superior taste and retains the heat for a longer dabbing session. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.