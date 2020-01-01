G Pen Connect Starter Kit With Tank
by Simply Crafted
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
This ceramic domeless nail from the EDIT Collection fits both 14.5mm and 18.8mm joints. Made from high-grade medical ceramic, this dabbing accessory is available in male or female joints. Made from the finest high-grade medical ceramic, this domeless nail offers the user a superior taste and retains the heat for a longer dabbing session. The Edit Collection is Everyone Does It’s very own line of bongs, dab rigs, smoking accessories. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.
Be the first to review this product.