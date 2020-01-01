 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bongs & waterpipes
  5. Classic Beaker Ice Bong with UFO Perc

Classic Beaker Ice Bong with UFO Perc

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Bongs & Waterpipes Classic Beaker Ice Bong with UFO Perc

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This classically styled beaker bong from our own EDIT Collection is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass and features our awesome new UFO percolator. The piece is equipped with ice notches, a 14.5mm female ground joint, removable diffuser downstem and matching male bowl slide.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.