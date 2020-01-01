12" Glass Beaker Bong - Gold Fumed 5mm Thick
by Kings Pipes Online Smoke Shop
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This classically styled beaker bong from our own EDIT Collection is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass and features our awesome new UFO percolator. The piece is equipped with ice notches, a 14.5mm female ground joint, removable diffuser downstem and matching male bowl slide.
Be the first to review this product.