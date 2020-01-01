 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Domeless Titanium Banger Nail with Male and Female Joint

by Everyone Does It

Everyone Does It Dabbing Nails & Attachments Domeless Titanium Banger Nail with Male and Female Joint

This domeless concentrate nail from our own EDIT collection has a reversible joint which fits both male and female joints of 14.5mm or 18.8mm. Machined from top quality grade 2 titanium for superb strength and heat resistance, this nail features the new banger design which helps protect glass joints.

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.