Domeless Titanium Nail

by Everyone Does It

About this product

This highly durable Domeless Titanium Nail by EDIT Collection has a simple, one-piece construction, making it easy to set up. With a domeless design, this dabbing nail is able to fit 10mm or 14.5mm male joints. Made from high-quality titanium, this extremely durable nail has great heat retention and will never break no matter how much you misuse it. Everyone Does It’s Edit Collection includes everything from our very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.

About this brand

From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.