 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Bubblers
  5. Easy Clean Bubbler with Removable Showerhead Diffuser

Easy Clean Bubbler with Removable Showerhead Diffuser

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Smoking Bubblers Easy Clean Bubbler with Removable Showerhead Diffuser

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

This compact, beaker-style bubbler from our very own EDIT Collection is made from 4mm thick borosilicate glass. With a removable diffused showerhead stem and removable bent mouthpiece, this little beauty can be cleaned in no time. Features an 18.8mm ground joint with a matching glass flower bowl, concentrate nail and vapor dome.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.