 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Nails & attachments
  5. Linked Honey Bucket with Quartz Carb Cap

Linked Honey Bucket with Quartz Carb Cap

by Everyone Does It

Write a review
Everyone Does It Dabbing Nails & Attachments Linked Honey Bucket with Quartz Carb Cap

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Linked Honey Bucket with Quartz Carb Cap from the EDIT Collection is the perfect accessory for any serious dabber. Pure quartz materials allow for your concentrates to vaporize at lower temperatures, preserving the flavor and aroma for your enjoyment. Available in 14mm and 19mm sizes for Male and Female joints. Everyone hates to see a good hit go to waste, so with the honey bucket and carb cap, that’s no longer an issue! The linked carb cap swings down and traps all that tasty vapor inside the bucket, so you inhale every last bit. The EDIT Team designs and manufactures our entire collection with YOU in mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Everyone Does It Logo
From the early beginnings of our first shop, customers have always praised our selection, prices, and flair for the imaginative. Ten years ago, our first retail shop opened up, specializing in smoking paraphernalia, piercing jewellery and giftware. The shop still stands in St. Albans although we've moved through four different locations since then, including an outlet in London's busy Leicester Square.