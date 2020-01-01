About this product

The Linked Honey Bucket with Quartz Carb Cap from the EDIT Collection is the perfect accessory for any serious dabber. Pure quartz materials allow for your concentrates to vaporize at lower temperatures, preserving the flavor and aroma for your enjoyment. Available in 14mm and 19mm sizes for Male and Female joints. Everyone hates to see a good hit go to waste, so with the honey bucket and carb cap, that’s no longer an issue! The linked carb cap swings down and traps all that tasty vapor inside the bucket, so you inhale every last bit. The EDIT Team designs and manufactures our entire collection with YOU in mind.