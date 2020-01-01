About this product

Designed exclusively for EDIT, this quartz glass carb cap will fit any nail less than 20mm in diameter. The essential dabbing tool is also equipped with a pick style dabber at the opposite end for the handling of sticky concentrates. This well-built premium quartz glass carb cap allows the user to vaporizer their essential oils at exceedingly low temperatures. The attachment helps restrict the airflow for your concentrates to vaporize within. As the carb cap’s hole creates suction, a vortex is produced which successfully cools down the vapor. This creates smoother and flavourful vapor, which in turn provides the user with a more fulfilling dabbing experience. Everyone Does It’s Edit Collection includes everything from our very own dab rigs to essential dabbing tools. Skillfully designed by the EDIT team, each high-quality product proudly features the EDIT brand logo.